Stanley Haug

Stanley Eugene Haug passed away November 23, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin with Pastor Cameron Supak of the First United Methodist Church officiating and burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 30th at Adams Funeral Home.

Stanley was born December 11, 1937 to Monroe Haug and Selma Dreyer Haug of Perry, Texas. They were members of Perry United Methodist Church where Stanley was baptized and confirmed. Stanley contracted the polio disease when he was young, and it also affected him later in life when he was diagnosed with post-polio symptoms. He attended the Alexander school at Perry, then the Marlin schools, and graduated from Marlin High School in 1955 with the honor as high point boy. He married Carolynn Fedro on August 26, 1960, and they resided in Marlin, Texas. They joined the First United Methodist Church of Marlin where he was a member of Sunday school, a Sunday school teacher, choir member, worked in the youth fellowship, a board member, and served as chairman of trustees. He was the past president of the Marlin Jaycees, and a past member of the National Guard. His employment included Hackel Motor Company, Barnett’s Inc., and Marlin U.S. Post Office. He retired from the post office in February 2000, having completed forty years of service where he made and kept many friends, both customers and fellow employees. Stanley was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, brother-inlaw, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was affectionately known as “Pop” by the grandchildren. They enjoyed the benefit of his humor and loving nature. Over the years, he and his wife enjoyed traveling on bus tours and visited almost all of the 50 states. During a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, Stanley was on the Ralph Emory Nashville Now show. He did his version of Johnny Cash’s train whistle. On a trip to Aspen, Colorado, he played baseball with the Hippies. When he would hit the ball, they hollered “Run it out Rock”, and the nickname stuck with him. They would also go dancing, which he really loved, and enjoyed spending time at their vacation home Haugs Hideaway at Lake Belton. He enjoyed driving his pontoon boat on the lake with his family and friends. Other things he enjoyed were fishing, going to the casino, a game of dominoes, and purchasing scratch off tickets. Stanley would also dress up as Santa Claus yearly, and he brought many smiles to the children at Christmas time.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Dusty Cole Barrett.

He is survived by his wife Carolynn of 58 years, daughter Kim Dugger and husband William of Harker Heights, daughter Kelly Pankonien and husband Marvin of Lorena, granddaughter, Lyndsey Barrett Diaz and husband Temo of Belton, granddaughter Courtney Barrett Bradford and husband Richard of Killeen, grandson Lance Dugger of Harker Heights, grandson Taylor Pankonien of Lorena, granddaughter Jamie Pankonien of Lorena, step-granddaughter Melissa Gonzales and husband Esmal of Mart, step-granddaughter Crystal Shimabukuro and husband Vern of Temple, step-grandson Chad Dugger of Jarell, great grandsons Bradley Ayers and Nicasio Diaz of Belton, great granddaughter Addison Bradford of Killeen, step-great granddaughter Victoria Shimabukuro of Temple, step-great grandson Benjamin of Temple, step-great grandsons Hunter, Christopher, and Tyler Gonzales of Mart, sister Marge Denke and husband Fred Denke of Ft. Worth, sister Janet Jones of Kosse, brother James Haug and wife Kathy of Perry, brother in law Dr. David Fedro of Hallsburg, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stanley had a winning personality. He will be remembered for his friendly smile and sense of humor. He never met a stranger. He had strength, courage, unwavering faith, and was a wonderful example of unconditional love and a generous, appreciative heart. Even through his illness, he was an inspiration to his family. He leaves behind many memories to cherish forever in our hearts. His kindness and gentle spirit will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by his family, the pride and joy of his life.

The family would like to especially thank Providence Hospice, the staff of Senior Care of Hewitt, and Dr. David Fedro for the wonderful care given to our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Marlin. His Lord said to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:21