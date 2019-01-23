Susan Clowers

Susan Ann Clowers, 63, of Rogers, Texas passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Temple, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, Texas. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, January 13th with Rosary being recited at 5:00 PM at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.

Mrs. Clowers was born on March 16, 1955 in Pecos, Texas to Robert and Marie (Neu) Macha. She married Jamie Clowers on February 22, 1986 in Rogers and they celebrated over 32 wonderful years together. Mrs. Clowers was a member of Saint Matthews Catholic Church and was very involved with the ladies society. She loved to cook, sew and gardening but her true love was her family. Mrs. Clowers retired from Temple College in October 2018 after 17 years of service. She was preceded in death by her father; Robert Macha and a brother; Samuel Macha.

Survivors include her husband; Jamie Clowers of Rogers, mother; Marie Macha, daughter, Sherri Stumbaugh and her husband, Jakub, sons; Thomas Novosad and his wife, Elisha, Brad Novosad and his wife, Rebecca and Jeffrey Novosad and his wife, Letha, grandchildren; Travis, Tyler, Amos, Emma, Amber, Izabel, Ethan, Jessup, Ella, Abigail, Marie and Jager, brothers; Patrick Macha, John Macha and Phillip Macha, sisters; Peggy Hrabal, Marsha Stephens and Paula Niemeyer and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.