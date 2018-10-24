Ted Holdbrook, 87, of Chilton, passed away Saturday, September 1, 2018 in Temple. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Hillcrest Cemetery with the Reverend Arthur Allen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 4th at Adams Funeral Home. Mr. Holdbrook was born on December 3, 1930 in Falls County to Woodall “Buck” and Jeanie Camellia (Reneau) Allen. He married Lena Mae Contella on July 18, 1959 in Marlin and they celebrated over 59 wonderful years together. Mr. Holdbrook owned and operated his own heavy equipment business for 40 years and retired from Thigpen Cattle Company. He loved raising chickens, coon hunt, the outdoors but his true love was his family. Mr. Holdbrook was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and 1 granddaughter, Nicole Harris. Survivors include his wife; Lena Holdbrook of Chilton, daughters; Linda Harris of Bell Falls, Sara Ethridge of Bell Falls, and Laura Ann McIntosh of Marlin, son; Teddy Holdbrook of Marlin, grandchildren; John Paul McIntosh, Ryan Harris, Mandi McIntosh, Justin Holdbrook, Braxton Rutledge, Jacob Ethridge, and Emily Ethridge, 1 great granddaughter; sisters; Shirley Sovey and Gayle Linex, brother; Tom Edward Allen and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.