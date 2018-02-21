Terry James Shockley, 55, of Riesel, Texas passed away on February 14, 2018. He was born on September 19, 1962 in Groesbeck, Texas to J.P. Shockley and Patsy Crowell Shockley. He was a 1981 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Sam Houston State University. He married Elizabeth Libby Franklin on August 12, 1995. Terry was employed with Winter Grazing Ranch for the past 5 years. He had been a resident of Riesel for the past 23 years and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.P. Shockley and Patsy Crowell Shockley. He is survived by his Wife, Libby Shockley of Riesel; Daughter, Kacie Shockley of Riesel; Son and Daughter-inlaw, James and Ashley Shockley of Gause; Sisters, Karen Klawinsky of Plantersville and Sandra McCreery of Kosse; 3 Grandchildren, Hagen Shockley, Holt Shockley and Hynlie Shockley; Nieces, Nicole Broesche, Samantha Klawinsky and Leann Wallace Hobson; and Nephew, Todd McCreery A visitation was held on Monday, February 19, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to- 8:00 p.m. at McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin. Services were held Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCauley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bald Prairie Cemetery. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin, Texas.