Thelma Louise Dancak-Blazer

The angels carried Thelma Blazer gently and peacefully to heaven with her family by her side on Saturday, October 28, 2017. A visitation with the family will take place Monday, October 30 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home. The celebration of her life will be at 1:00 p.m.on Tuesday, October 31 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas with the Reverend Terry Bowman officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive guests at a reception following the burial at Adams Funeral Home. Mrs. Blazer was born on October 17, 1925 in Calvert, Texas to Louis and Annie Dancak. She married Delbert Blazer on December 24, 1942 at The First United Methodist Church in Calvert. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Thelma worked as a devoted pharmacy technician for 26 years at Torbett-Hutchings-Smith Hospital in Marlin. She loved being outdoors, being active and working in her yard and garden. As a gift of love, she enjoyed making afghans, blankets, Christmas stockings and other hand made heirlooms for her family. Thelma loved talking to others and sharing stories that were entertaining. Most important of all, she loved being with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Annie Dancak; husband, Delbert Blazer; and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Ann and husband, Bill Strangmeyer; grandson, Paul and spouse, Elyse Strangmeyer; granddaughter Lisa Donnell; great grandchildren, Jordan, Dylan, Tanner, Conner, Nathan and Reece.