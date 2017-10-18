Thomas McKinley Criswell, 89, went home to be with the Lord October 7, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 21, at Adams Funeral Home. Thomas was born February 6, 1928 in Falls County, Texas to Thomas Turner and Amelia (McKinley) Criswell. Thomas graduated from Marlin High School in 1945 and joined the United States Navy in March of 1946. After two years of active service, he attended Texas A&M and graduated with a Bachelors of Agronomy. Thomas started Criswell Enterprises in 1977 and worked with his wife, Wanda, until her death. His son, Little Tom, worked with him for 30 years. He was very active in many organizations for several years including the Lions Club, the Marlin Masonic Lodge, the Knights Templer, Eastern Star, The Shriners as well as others. Thomas was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Marlin for 20 years where he also was Sunday school teacher there. Later, he helped at the disabled veterans home teaching Sunday school. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Harper Criswell; brothers, JC Criswell, Glenn Criswell, Travis Criswell, Ray Criswell; and sisters, Mary Ruth Criswell and Myrtlene Criswell Tate. Survivors include his children, Pam Fillip, Shannon Peck, Kathy Criswell and Tom Criswell; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, Texas or the charity of your choice.