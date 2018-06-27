Travis Davis, age 87, of Weatherford and in prior years of Marlin, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2018, at his home in Weatherford after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will begin with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St., Weatherford, Texas 76086, with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in the East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford following the funeral. Travis Lee was born in 1931 in Big Spring, Texas, to Doyle and Ethel (Forester) Davis who lived in the Brown Community. Travis grew up playing basketball and football as a youth, later becoming a high school coach in those sports. Travis married Letrice “Joyce” Thornton April 19, 1952 in Hobbs, New Mexico. They were married almost 65 years before her death in March, 2017. Travis had a lifelong interest in education and farming. He had a Master’s degree in Education and retired as Superintendent of the Chilton ISD. After retirement, he continued to serve as Director of Special Education for Special Ed co-ops in the Marlin area, and as a field supervisor for alternative certified teachers. He loved to work with students, parents, and faculties, and spent over forty years as an educator. Travis enjoyed working on and driving tractors, and working in his shop. Being very involved in the Karem Temple Shriners in Waco, Travis and Joyce enjoyed the entertaining, festivities, and the service to others. Travis was an active member of the Karem Motor Patrol, riding his four-wheeler in many parades and events all over Texas to raise funds for the Shriners Burn Hospital. Travis and Joyce were active members of the First Baptist Church in Marlin, Texas, transferring their membership to Lakeshore Baptist Church in Hudson Oaks after moving to Weatherford. Travis was proceeded in death by the love of his life, his “JoyBell” Joyce Davis; his parents, Doyle and Ethel (Forester) Davis; sisters, Roberta Wright and Adele Fleming; brother, Howard Davis; daughter, Maria Elane; and son, Michael Paul Davis. He is survived by nieces, Donna (Steve) Clark, Glynda (Jerry) Dodson, Darlene (Larry) Chapman, Julia (Ted) Wheeler; nephew, Lee (Teri) Fleming; grandson, Ross Farrar; several great-nieces and nephews; by numerous relatives; a host of friends; and wonderful caregivers, Sandi Doran, Frankie McDaniel, Cayla Schutt, Emely Lopez, Visiting Angels and Envoy Hospice.