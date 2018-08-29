A ugusta Johnson

Mrs. Augusta “Gus” Johnson of Marlin, passed away Thursday, August 23, in Marlin, Texas. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 27, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Sunday August 26th, at the funeral home. Augusta “Gus” Johnson moved to Marlin when she was 12 and graduated from Marlin High School. She worked as a seamstress. She met Gilbert Johnson, her future husband at the First Assembly of God Church in Marlin. It was at this church Mr. Johnson’s felt called to preach. Augusta married Rev. Gilbert Johnson in June of 1941. Mrs. Johnson supported him in his ministry as he pastored churches in Thornton, Hillsboro, Greens Bayou, Houston, Beaumont and Humble, Texas. Mr. Johnson was 53 and pastored the First Assembly of God Church in Humble, when the Lord called him home. Mrs. Johnson remained active in that church until she moved to Marlin in 1995 to be close to her daughter Linda. Mrs. Johnson will always be remembered as a loving mother, “Me maw” and a devout Christian. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Fedro and Standards Hospice with loving nurses Starlyn, Stacie and Beverly. And the Rufus Martinez family. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Frances Hengst, Husband Rev. Gilbert Lee Johnson, Son, Sidney Dean Johnson, Brother Arthur Hengst and Sister Alma Hengst, Alvina Hengst and Lilly Rodgers. Mrs. Johnson leaves behind her daughter Linda Kay Westerman of Marlin and her son Gilbert Dwight Johnson and wife Debbie of Glen Rose, Texas. Mrs. Johnson’s granddaughters are; Marsha Kay Johnson and husband Joel of Waco, Texas, and Melissa Lee Koehne of San Antonio, Texas, and Kimberly Ann Coffman of Pen Argyle, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Johnson’s great grandchildren are; Caleb Aubrey Shields and Anabeth Grace Shields of Waco, Texas, and Carson Jack Koehne of San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Johnson has a Niece; Shirley Downes and husband Claude and numerous Cousins