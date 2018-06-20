Velma Spicak, 85, of Golinda, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018. The family received visitors from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, at First Baptist Church of Golinda, 7140 Golinda Drive, Golinda, Texas, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. Burial followed at Waco Memorial Park. Velma was born October 19, 1932, in Clarkson, Texas, to Arthur and Dora (Schulz) Chollett. She married William Spicak on Dec. 16, 1954. Velma worked as the City of Golinda Secretary for 16 years. Her favorite job was driving a school bus for two years at New Deal ISD. She was instrumental in starting the Golinda Fire Department along with her husband, brother and other community members. She was also on the Board of Directors for the Golinda Water Supply Corporation for 25 years. Velma was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Golinda. She taught Sunday school for 70 years. She spent her entire life serving others in her church and her community. Velma was a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved watching football and baseball. Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dora (Schulz) Chollett; and her husband, William Spicak, who passed away in 1992. Velma is survived by her children, Gaylene E. Nunn and husband, Jim, of Temple, Texas, and David W. Spicak and wife, Denise of Waco; grandson, Kyle Spicak and wife, Demi; granddaughter, Stacy Spicak; one great-grandson; and two step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Lee Ray Chollett and wife, Louise of Golinda, and Lester Chollett of Temple; sister, Dorene Brock of Moody, along with her beloved cat, Prunela.