Vernadine Rogas McAlpine 80, of Etoile/ Lumberton passed to be with the Lord June 12, 2018 after recently being diagnosed with cancer in May of 2018. Vernadine was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 26, 1938 to parents, Theodore W. “Pat” and Jerry Rogas. She was raised in Marlin, Texas Vernadine was blessed to have a large loving family and numerous dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; Glenn McAlpine; and her parents, Theodore W. “Pat” and Jerry Rogas. She is survived by three daughters and sons-inlaw; Debbie and Hugh Cowen of Etoile, Texas, Melissa and John Doucet of Beaumont, and Stephanie and Clint Brist of Winnie, Texas; Grandchildren, Kristen Henley, Rachel Dollison, James Collier, Brandie Feazell, Brock Lavergne, Cody Brist, Kaleb Lavergne, and Brianna Brist; Great grandchildren, Ocean Henley, Brennan Singleton, Brayden Dollison, Kaysen Feazell, Kye Feazell and Charlee Lavergne; Sister and brother- in law. Patricia and Lloyd Bell of Silsbee, Texas and Jeanette Kuhn of Crystal Beach, Texas. A Celebration of Life was held Friday, June 15, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the residence of her daughter, Stephanie Brist at 826 FM 1406 Winnie, Texas. We may cry a little but want to laugh a lot, because she was such a wonderful hoot and we will all have such wonderful such good memories to share. Weather permitting, because we still float. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Vernadine Rogas McAlpine. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McNutt Funeral Home 1703 Porter Road Conroe, Texas 77301 (936) 756-2724.