Vicky Lynn Vest, 63, passed away March 23, 2018 in Lott, Texas. As per her wishes a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Vicky was born on August 7, 1955 to Howard and Merlene Barnett in Snider, Texas. She graduated from West Rusk High School in 1972. She married the love of her life, Larry Clifton Vest on April 29, 1976. They celebrated 41 wonderful years of marriage. She retired from Waco ISD after 23 years of service. She loved working in the garden, sewing, and her horses, but most of all she loved her family. She loved watching her grandchildren, Tori and Coltin show their animals in livestock shows. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Merlene Barnett. Her survivors include her husband, Larry Clifton Vest of Lott; daughter and son in law, Melody and Chad Hogg of Lott; grandchildren, Tori and Coltin Hogg; sister, Kitty Barnett of Henderson; and brother, Buddy Barnett of Tyler.