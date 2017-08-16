Mr. Walter Herbert Grams, age 95, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service was held Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Waite Cemetery in Reagan, Texas. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas. Mr. Grams was born February 1, 1922 to Herbert and Mary Augusta (Neuman) Grams in Perry, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Falls County, Texas and a rancher. Mr. Grams was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Augusta (Neuman) Grams; son, Walter Grams, Jr.; granddaughter, Latisha Grams; sisters, Bernice Pankonien, Louise Reich, Christina Grams and Elnora Bush; brother, Nelson Grams. He leaves behind to cherish his memories are sons, Gary Grams and wife, Julia of Reagan, Carl Grams of Marlin, Timothy Grams of Reagan and Michael Grams of Belton; daughter, Linda Moore and husband, Jack of Reagan; grandchildren, Aaron Grams, Timothy Grams, Jr., Jackie Tullos, Richard Moore, Rosa Sanders and husband, Richard Busby, Jackie Grams, Patrick Grams, Ashleigh Grisby Grams; greatgrandchildren, Haley Holub, Hannah Tullos, Gabriella Martinez, David Busby, Lidia Sanders and Case Lee Grams; great-great grandchild, Brantley Holub.