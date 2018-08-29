Mr. Weldon Jeske, age 76 of Marlin, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on August 24, 2018. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, August 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 27, at Adams Funeral Home. Mr. Jeske was born July 22, 1942 to Erich Edwin and Minnie Lena Olga (Kurtz) Jeske in Falls County, Texas. He was a lifetime resident of Marlin. Mr. Jeske graduated from Chilton High School in 1960. He worked for Alcoa for 40 years prior to retiring to take care of his wife. Mr. Jeske married the love of his life, Trudy Cloman on October 28, 1972 in Marlin. They celebrated 40 years together. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, eating at Frank’s Café, visiting Gafford Auto parts, and taking care of his two dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eldon Lee Jeske; and wife, Trudy Jeske; Survivors include his daughter, Lynn James and husband, Gary of Chilton; son, Andy Jeske and wife, kim of Riesel; grandchildren: Tiffany Fleming and husband, Bryan of Riesel, Taylor James and wife, Mackenzie of Robinson, Tanner James of Chilton, Tyler Jeske of Riesel; great-grandchildren: Lane and Lynlee Fleming of Riesel; step-children, Russell, Eric, Julie, and Christy. The family would like to thank Golden Years Nursing and Texas Home Health Hospice for their loving care given during this time. Honorary Pallbearers: Bryan Fleming, Taylor James, Tanner James, Tyler Jeske, Lynn Gafford, and Anthony Roppolo.