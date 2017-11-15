William Justine Kilgore passed away peacefully on November 6, 2017 at the age of 86. William was born in Lott, Texas on November 1, 1931 to Clyde Kilgore and Emma Swanner Kilgore. A visitation was held Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There was a second visitation from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home, 129 Coleman Street in Marlin, Texas. The funeral service immediately followed the visitation with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas, where William’s wife Ruby is buried. Pallbearers were Kyle Bolton, Kevin Bolton, Charles G. Kilgore, Michael Kilgore, and Ray Douglas, Jr. William attended school in Chilton, Texas. He married his sweetheart, Ruby Douglas, on December 27, 1956 and they were married 25 years until her untimely death at the age of 40 in 1982. William and Ruby had three children: Linda, Charles and Mike. They were William’s world. The second of eight children, William was always a hard-working, devoted family man. As a young man, William joined the Air Force where he proudly served his country as a mechanic. There were times William worked two jobs to support his young family. William had several careers during his lifetime including machinist, security guard, and diesel mechanic. As many his age were retiring, William still had a strong work ethic. He went to work at WalMart in Conroe as a greeter for a number of years. He loved the many friends he made there and always had amusing “WalMart” stories to share with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with family. He loved his three children and his grandchildren whole-heartedly. William was a quiet man with a big, generous heart but he did enjoy getting the last word in, especially with his children. William is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Kilgore and Emma Swanner Kilgore; his wife, Ruby; his brother, Ralph Kilgore and his brother Claude Kilgore. William is survived by his daughter, Linda Kilgore Bolton of New Waverly and her fiancé, Charles Turner of Blue Ridge, Texas; his son, Charles Kilgore and wife, Deyanira Kilgore of Asherton, Texas; his son, Mike Kilgore and wife, Carol Kilgore of New Waverly; his brother, Clyde Kilgore and wife, Alice Kilgore of Hearne, Texas; his brother, Don Kilgore and wife, Lynda Kilgore of Madisonville, Texas; his sister, Mary Ann Douglas of Marlin, Texas; his sister, Dorothy Mcelhaney of Brownwood, Texas; his sister, Ruth Ward of Bellville, Texas; his grandson, Kyle Bolton of Huntsville, Texas; his grandson, Kevin Bolton and wife, Gabby Bolton of New Waverly; his grandson, Charles G. Kilgore of Riverside, Texas; his granddaughter, Rebecca Kilgore and grandson Michael Kilgore both of New Waverly; and his great-grandson Kevin Bolton, Jr. also of New Waverly. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, greatnephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Full obituary may be viewed and memorial condolences made to the family at www. shmfh.com.