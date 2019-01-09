As Americans celebrated Veterans Day November 11, 2018, the American Legion had ready begun a year-long celebration of 100 years in existence.

The American Legion is an organization comprised of veterans that served their country during war time. The U.S. Congress granted the American Legion a national charter in September 1919.

Falls County Post 31 was originally founded on May 4, 1933 and dissolved on February 15, 2013. It served the Falls County community for 80 years. Upon its termination, Post Commander Jonathan L. Cruse Sr and the legion donated property to the city, one such piece of property is currently the Marlin High School Football field, known as Legion field also donated to the Marlin ISD a Little League Baseball Field. In 2014 Michael and Kathryn Estep foresaw a need for the Falls County community to have a source of help for the Veterans in this community and revitalized the post. We are now located at 337 Coleman St. in Marlin and have grown to 52 current members.

