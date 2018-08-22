On The Back Porch

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 5:00am
Ol’ Jim Cathey

I was visiting with a gent recently that reminded me how some folk have a natural ability to understand animals and to gain their trust. This is true with people that work with and train all types of animals. I think the key ingredient is the gift or talent that allows them win the trust of the critter they are working with. Animals are trained for a variety of purposes, but I enjoy watching well trained stock dogs go through their paces. I just shake my head in wonder when I watch them work.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

211 Fortune St.
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 

Marlin Democrat Copyright © 2018