On The Back Porch

I was visiting with a gent recently that reminded me how some folk have a natural ability to understand animals and to gain their trust. This is true with people that work with and train all types of animals. I think the key ingredient is the gift or talent that allows them win the trust of the critter they are working with. Animals are trained for a variety of purposes, but I enjoy watching well trained stock dogs go through their paces. I just shake my head in wonder when I watch them work.

