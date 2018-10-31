On The Back Porch

Week before last was one of mixed emotions. We were happy to celebrate the tenth birthday of our Great grandson Tyler; yet, saddened to celebrate the life of our friend Harry Powell who passed away Thursday morning at 1:00 a.m. And let me tell you, it is a long road from our hometown in Marlin, Texas when you go to Sattler, Texas and then on to Bigfoot, Texas. Harry and Marsha bought land and then built their new home a few miles from Bigfoot. When they told us that they had bought their place near Bigfoot, I will admit, I did not know there was a town in Texas named Bigfoot, and my first thought was it had been named that because someone had sighted a Sasquatch in that area. Not so, it is the namesake for Bigfoot Wallace, a big Scotsman that was a famous Texas Ranger that took part in many of the battles of the Republic of Texas and the United States. But that’s a story for another time. My young bride Stella and I met Harry and Marsha at First Baptist Church here in Marlin and became friends. They had sold their rice farm in the Palacios, Texas area and bought a ranch west of Marlin on the Brazos River.

