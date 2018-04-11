Courage… Not everyone has it

You hear it all the time about how someone demonstrated their courage through an act of bravery. It takes courage to do what they did and not everyone is blessed with it.

To me courage is more than just doing right while everyone else around you is doing wrong. It sometimes involve you stepping out your comfort zone and doing something that ordinarily you would not. Standing up for what is right takes courage. At some point in each of our lives there will come a time when we must either show our courage or shy away from any type of commitment.

