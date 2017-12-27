Drugs in a small town

In Franklin, Texas this past week a little over 3 ounces of Methamphetamine (Meth), marijuana and prescription pills along with various drug paraphernalia and cash was seized and the drug dealer was arrested. While working with the Franklin Police Department on the story it reminded me of just how important the job is these guys do.

The arrest was made on December 19, just 6 days before Christmas. All the drugs were off the street by December 20, just 5 days until Christmas. In Franklin, not a single family had to deal with a drug related emergency and that peace of mind is immeasurable.

