It is your vote, use your opinion

It is the new normal society of today, posting opinions regarding election candidates on social media.

From the national stage to the local podiums across the country, social media is used to sway your opinion and garner your vote but beware the new way is not always the right way.

From the national stage comes the recent news: (Reuters) The Justice Department charged 13 Russians and three companies on Friday in a sprawling indictment that unveiled a sophisticated network designed to subvert the 2016 election and to support the Trump campaign. It stretched from an office in St. Petersburg, Russia, into the social feeds of Americans and ultimately reached the streets of election battleground states.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/