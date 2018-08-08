Letter to the Editor: Utility Property Tax?

Have you ever woke up to find that you’ve won the Falls County Rural Property Tax Lottery?

Wow, some of us fortunate or maybe unfortunate property owners have won the mysterious, unidentifiable utility tax prize of up to $6,000.

Yes after all these years we are finally able to blow out the candles by flipping the switch, kick the water bucket and tun on the tap and flush the toilet instead of plugging our noses and spraying the outhouse for flies.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/