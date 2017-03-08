Mind music boggling my brainwaves

I never know when it’s going to hit. That tune that lodges in the brain with little or no reason. It stays there for a day or so and disappears without reason. This past week it’s been a multi-cultural medley, starting with a little dance number you might remember.

A tiny green, amorphous critter appeared on a TV commercial looking suspiciously like it was dancing the Macarena. Before I knew it the song pounded along in my brain. Not that I could remember any of the lyrics. I taught in a Hispanic neighborhood in Houston for eleven years, and I can still see the kiddoes lined up and dancing away. I could remember taking the floor myself, and doing a creditable job of it if I do say so myself. Ah, but I was younger then. Maybe it was fond memories of that community that caused the Macarena to play for two days on my brain radio. I couldn’t seem to stop it. Once it finally went away on its own I avoided animated commercials in fear of little green Macarena dancers.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/