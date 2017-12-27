New Hope offers childcare services to residents of Marlin

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore The Marlin Democrat

“New Hope is a daycare where children will be able to explore and learn at their own pace”.

This is a direct quotation from a flyer that has been passed around the community of Marlin for the newest daycare service, A New Hope. The mission statement for New Hope states “they will provide a safe place for the children to explore God’s world around them through hands-on and real life experiences”.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

211 Fortune St.
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 

Marlin Democrat Copyright © 2017