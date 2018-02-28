Nothing is FREE

In this day of sophisticated scam artists and all those deals of a lifetime, one needs to be truly careful because free can sometimes be very costly. It’s like receiving a check in the mail that says you’ve won $2000 dollars, you just need to send in $250 to activate your winnings.

To some out there this would seem like a great deal send in the $250 get back $2000, net profit $1750. That’s a deal we all could live with if it were true.

