Pet Talk: Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween is meant to be a fun festivity for all involved. However, for our furry friends, the holiday can turn into a frightful time.

The tradition of trick-or-treating has long been a fun festivity for both children and adults. While we might appreciate the large assortment of chocolate and caramel, Kit Darling, infection control coordinator at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, said that all Halloween candy should be kept away from our pets.

