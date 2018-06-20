Property taxes on the rise

Recently, residents all over the state of Texas, including those of Falls County have received their most recent property values, leaving many completely unsatisfied, even looking to lay blame at local offices such as the Appraisal Office, and even schools.

The reason as to why many are feeling outraged by their new property values, is that almost everyone has seen increases of several hundred dollars, to even double digit amounts, even increasing the amount by 50 percent.

