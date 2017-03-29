Rabbit report: Marco Polo is a bunny

It’s been some time since I mentioned the rabbits, just waiting for some good news to tell you. The recent litters are well established and the babies have just opened their eyes this past week. Time to celebrate!

Barbie Bunny only had one. Not sure what went on there, as her previous litter was seven strong. I blame the weird weather. Since “he” gets all the milk he is one tubby chubby with a luxurious baby coat. He’s white with each hair tipped in black, giving him a smoky look. He’s also twice the size of the other bunnies born the same day to BonnieB. Hopping around the cage following Barbie, Smoky is a real mamma’s boy.

