Rumpus on the roof

“Why isn’t the coffee maker working this morning?” I grumbled as I glared at the switch that should be glowing red. Oh, I unplugged it yesterday to plug in the crock-pot. I switched cords and pondered working outside, while I waited for my morning dose of caffeine.

Today we’d start with the leaky roof of the Hut. The patch over the hole from the wood-burning stovepipe, long since removed, needed sealing. I don’t do ladders, and I don’t do roofs either, so Grandson was about to get a workout.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/