Sleep your way to better health

How much sleep are you getting? Did you know that the amount and the quality of the sleep you get has a direct impact on every single bodily system you have? Since our NY resolutions are still fresh in our minds, I wonder how many of us vowed to lose some weight this year. Diets and exercising are notoriously challenging but how about taking a nap? Doesn’t a nap sound nice? Consider the impact sleep has on your weight loss goals. Researchers have found that people who sleep fewer than 7 hours per night are more likely to be overweight or obese. It is thought that a lack of sleep impacts the balance of hormones in the body that affect appetite. The hormones which regulate appetite have been found to be disrupted by lack of sleep. If you want to maintain or lose weight, don’t forget that getting adequate sleep on a regular basis is a huge part of the equation. How’s your ticker? Are you at risk of heart disease? Would you know if you were? A chronic lack of sleep will certainly increase your odds. Lack of sleep has been associated with worsening of blood pressure and cholesterol, which are risk factors for heart disease and stroke. When your body is sleep deficient, it goes into a state of stress.

