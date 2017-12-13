Bulldogs are finding their game

The Marlin Bulldogs boys basketball team is in the midst of finding their game after a long football season. The Bulldogs are making the transition into a sport they have thrived over the past seasons.

Marlin has long been known for its quality of basketball and the 2017-18 version will be looking to continue that tradition of winning. They understand it will be a period of adjustment as they incorporate those players coming off football into the basketball program.

