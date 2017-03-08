Bulldogs Earn Post Season District Honors

All season long the hometown Marlin Bulldogs basketball team worked hard, practiced hard and played even harder.

Game after game they excelled in whatever they did on the court putting up big scores, racking up the rebounds, steals and assists.

Towards the end of the season they seemed almost unstoppable as team after team fell to the Bulldogs.

