Chilton Pirates vs. Harmony Eagles slated for rematch

There is a rematch brewing in the near future between Chilton and Harmony, with a scheduled date of Friday, January 26, at 6:00 p.m. The two teams met earlier in the season on January 2, in a game where the Pirates were at home in front of the home crowd. For this game however, the Pirates will be on the road as the traveling team heading into hostile territory. Right now, near the end of the season, Chilton is holding onto a 3-4 record.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/