Chilton travels to Meridian

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Raymond Moore

Following their toughest test of the season the Chilton Pirates (2-4) will be hitting the road once again in hopes of saving what is left of the season.

They will do so against the Meridian Yellowjackets (1-5).

The game against the Tigers proved to be too overwhelming for the young Pirates team as Bremond left Chilton that night with a 35-0 win, however Meridian is far less talented than Bremond.

With their only win of the season being the last played game against Dawson with a final score of 48-3.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/

The Marlin Democrat

211 Fortune St.
P.O. Box 112
Marlin, TX 76661
Phone: 254-883-2554
Fax: 254-883-6553

 

Marlin Democrat Copyright © 2017