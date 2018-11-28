Drug bust results from traffic stop

At approximately 12:00 p.m, last Saturday, November 24, Marlin Police Officer Sergio Callazo conducted a routine traffic stop for the violation of speeding.

At the point of making contact with the violator, Officer Callazo noticed a very strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Callazo then decided to contact Sergeant Ott of the Marlin Police Department to help assist with the traffick stop.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/