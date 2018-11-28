Drosto Montgomery | The Marlin Police Department
Officer Callazo and Interim Police Chief Sodek standing proud in front evidence from a recent drug bust.

Drug bust results from traffic stop

Wed, 11/28/2018 - 5:00am

At approximately 12:00 p.m, last Saturday, November 24, Marlin Police Officer Sergio Callazo conducted a routine traffic stop for the violation of speeding.

At the point of making contact with the violator, Officer Callazo noticed a very strong odor of what appeared to be marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Callazo then decided to contact Sergeant Ott of the Marlin Police Department to help assist with the traffick stop.

 

 

