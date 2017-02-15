Hard work pays off for Marlin JV Girls

Marlin girls Junior Varsity basketball team from left to right: Taliyah Davis, Amyah Mason, Jelyanna Tedeschi, Aleighseya Washington, kaleyah Williams, Aniya Williams,-Gullette, Charlesetta Lewis, Kendra Hayes and Kenya Scott. Coaches not pictured: Dametra Holloway and Tamarion Manigo. These ladies finished second overall in their district after losing by only three points in the District Championship game this past Saturday. They finished with an overall record of 10-3, and represented their hometown and school with hard work, discipline and integrity.

