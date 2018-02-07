Keeping up the pressure

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs are living up to the hype surrounding them coming into the season. They have rolled to a 24-8 record on the season and 12-0 record in district play. They are a strong defensive team, a balanced offense that gets points inside and outside, and they have a star player in junior Mystique Womack.

Coach Gullette has them playing at a high energy level and their focus remains one game at a time. They began the week with just three games remaining in district play the Lady Bulldogs are looking to go unbeaten and claim the district title as the first of their goals.

Tuesday they played the Clifton Lady Cubs and won in a runaway 70-28. As has been their motif all season, the Lady Bulldogs dominated the game defensively forcing the Lady Cubs into numerous turnovers which resulted in a number of easy baskets for the offense.

