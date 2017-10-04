Lady Bulldogs are keeping it together

It has been that kind of year for Marlin volleyball Coach Claretta Manigo as she has worked to revive the schools volleyball program. She has worked at doing so by bringing along a large influx of young talent that she hopes to develop.

So far those young ladies have worked hard making the adjustments necessary to raise the level of play of the team.

Sophomores Danielle Nobles and Keirrea Davis and freshman Aleighseya Washington have led the charge for the team. Their improved play has helped the program move into a new comfort zone. They are not yet the winning program she envisions that they can become but Coach Manigo is certain that she has the program on the right track going forward.

