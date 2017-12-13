Lady Bulldogs split results

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Michael Cotton

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs had a week of split results in their basketball games as they went 3-3.

They began the week by posting a resounding victory over the Frost Lady Polar Bears, 54-27 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs took control of this game early and continued to build upon the momentum they had starting the game. They built a big early lead and coasted home for the easy victory.

 

