Lady Bulldogs split results

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs had a week of split results in their basketball games as they went 3-3.

They began the week by posting a resounding victory over the Frost Lady Polar Bears, 54-27 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs took control of this game early and continued to build upon the momentum they had starting the game. They built a big early lead and coasted home for the easy victory.

