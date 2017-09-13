Lady Dawgs getting bullish

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs are a muchimproved team from the beginning of the season. They have started to develop some chemistry on the court and it has started to show up in their recent matches.

Coach Manigo has watched as her young ladies have grown together on the court. Last week they played a non-district match against the Cameron Lady Yoe. The Lady Bulldogs showed their lack of experience at closing out rallies and fell in game one by a score of 25-14.

They would not let the loss linger and rebounded well in game two of the match to take a 25-22 victory. They would continue to play well and hustled hard throughout but the Lady Yoe would prevail in game three and four by scores of 25-16 and 25-17. Their lack of experience came into play in both the last two games of the match as the Lady Bulldogs made some key mistakes that helped lead to defeat.

Danielle Nobles gave the Lady Bulldogs a boost at the net with 6 great defensive blocks in the match.

Aleighseya Washington provided the offense with some good scoring opportunities with her 8 digs, while Marisa Evans had a great all around floor game to support the Lady Bulldog effort. Friday they had a tough trip to perennial State power West to play the Lady Trojans. Although they would play hard the Lady Trojans demonstrated why they are a State ranked team in the victory.

The young Lady Bulldogs played better in each of the three games but not well enough to overcome the experience and talent of West.

This week district play continues as the Lady Bulldogs have two home matches against the Troy Lady Trojans on Tuesday and then against McGregor on Friday.