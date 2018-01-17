Lady Pirates keep hopes alive in district play

Chilton suffered a tough loss on the road against district rival Rosebud-Lott, but look to keep hopes alive in the remaining part of the season in which the Pirates will attempt to knock down district foes Crawford and Bosqueville.

Though the Crawford game is scheduled to be at home for Chilton, they will have to take their talents on the road when they play Bosqueville this Friday, January 19 at 5:00 p.m. Picking up a pair of wins against Crawford and Bosqueville will most certainly not come easy.

