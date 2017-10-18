Lady Pirates look to de-claw the Cougars

After suffering a tough loss in a very competitive and hard fought game to Rapoport last Friday evening the Chilton Pirates are looking to rebound in spectacular fashion.

As they will once again prepare to play against their inner county rivals the Rosebud-Lott Cougars on Friday, October 17.

Both teams are very similar in the way they both play with a ton of energy and heart, leaving everything they have on the court.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/