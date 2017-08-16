Lady Pirates set for early season tournament

After what seems like an eternity since the last time the Lady Pirates of Chilton suited up for volleyball, they are finally back at it.

Last Tuesday night, August 8, the Pirates played their season opener at and against the ladies of Buckholt High School. Followed by a Friday evening showdown on the road once again against the Lady Indians of Riesel.

