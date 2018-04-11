Marlin football shines brightly in 2017/2018 Super CenTex results

Part of the way through the 2017 regular football season it seemed as if the Bulldogs of Marlin would miss out on another trip to the playoffs.

But, through true grit and determination, they managed to pull through as a team in the last few weeks to clinch a spot in the Bi- District game.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/