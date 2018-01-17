Marlin girls … are top dogs

It was billed as a shootout for first place in district play when the Marlin Lady Bulldogs (5-0) met the Whitney Lady Wildcats (5-0) on Tuesday night in Whitney.

The anticipated shootout never quite materialized as the Lady Bulldogs eased out to a quick 4 point advantage after the first quarter leading 15-11.

