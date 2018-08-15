Marlin ISD Hosts Black Panther Themed Annual Boys Inspirational Conference

You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be”, says Nakia to T’Challa in Marvel’s famous “Black Panther”. Like T’Challa, young men today certainly can learn to never let anyone define them but to keep striving to do their best, and that is what this conference has inspired the male students of Marlin High School and Marlin Junior Academy. On Monday, August 6th, these young men had the opportunity to enjoy the 3rd Annual free “Stand Tall Boys” Conference at the Marlin High School Cafeteria.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/