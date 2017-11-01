Marlin Lady Bulldogs Basketball Season

As of Tuesday, the Marlin Lady Bulldogs officially put an end to the 2017 volleyball season. It wasn’t as successful as they would have liked it to be, but the team learned and grew a lot as the season progressed.

Coach Claretta Manigo has developed some young talent that should have the program moving in a positive direction. She only had three seniors among a twelve lady team so a strong nucleus will return next season. Many of the athletes will transition to the next sport, which is basketball. Expect them to be very competitive in that sport.

That said, the Lady Bulldogs will turn their attention to a sport they are more formidable in, basketball. Marlin has annually put a team on the court that has not just played well in district play but that has made noise in the playoffs as well.

