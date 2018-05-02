Marlin Lady Bulldogs Region Track Championships

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs have had their moments of celebration this past year including a Region Championship in basketball and an Area Championship in track and field.

They were hoping to parlay that last title into a great run at the Regional Meet in Midway this past Friday and Saturday.

However, things didn’t quite go as planned for the Lady Bulldogs. Even though they qualified a number of individuals and all three relay teams they were shut out from advancing to next weeks State Championship in all of their events.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://www.etypeservices.com/Marlin%20DemocratID558/