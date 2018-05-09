Marlin Lady Bulldogs Track One Glorious Run

The Marlin Lady Bulldogs in their final season of competition in Class 3-AAA had one glorious run. They came up a little bit short in their efforts at the Region Championships last week but that does not do one thing to make slight of all the good things the Lady Bulldogs have done this year.

They have sent the few seniors in the program out on a very good note. They will have many fond memories of the season that was in 2017-18. They finished second in district in track behind a strong group of sprinters and a solid group in the field events. That same group, dominated Area Championships and claimed the title scoring over 100 points

