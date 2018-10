McLennan Athletics will host a free Trunk or Treat event Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. outside The Highlands gym on the McLennan campus.

Kids can meet MCC student-athletes and take home lots of candy and giveaways from the free, family-friendly event.

