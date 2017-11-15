Pirates begin prep work for start of basketball season

After an upsetting end to the basketball season earlier this year the Pirates are looking to make a turnaround going into the 17/18 season that will begin later this month.

Starting November 30, the Pirates will jump right into action as they will participate in the Riesel Tournament.

Unfortunately for all the Pirate fans Chilton will not have a home game until December 15, when they go to war with the Axtell Longhorns.

Until then they will look to right the wrongs of last season by stringing together some well deserved wins early in the season.

